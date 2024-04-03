Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 854 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 27.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

