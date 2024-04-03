Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 87 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,923,807 shares of company stock worth $964,126,290. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

