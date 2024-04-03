Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

