Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

