Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $121.00 at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

PAYX stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $120.39. The company had a trading volume of 732,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,576. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

