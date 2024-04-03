PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,914. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.