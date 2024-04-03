PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $65.07. Approximately 1,940,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,830,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

