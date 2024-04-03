PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

