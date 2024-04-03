Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Lowered by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.72 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

