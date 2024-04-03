Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.45.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $212.35. 77,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average of $235.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,878 shares of company stock worth $2,201,720. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,930,000 after buying an additional 1,140,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

