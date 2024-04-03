PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

