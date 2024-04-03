PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

