Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 5.3%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. 501,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,217,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

