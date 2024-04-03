Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.40. 11,148,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,872,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

