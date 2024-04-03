Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $22.15

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $21.57. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

