Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $22.15

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $21.57. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHVS
Pharvaris Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Read More
