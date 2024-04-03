Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $13.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.96. 930,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,282. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.