Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Position Increased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

PECO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 58,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,487. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

