Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 967 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average is $216.53. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

