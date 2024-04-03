Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $20,283,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,235,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

