Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

