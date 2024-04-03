PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

PAXS opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

