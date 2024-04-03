PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PAXS opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the second quarter worth $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

