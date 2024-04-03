PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PCK stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $374,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

