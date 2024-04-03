PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCQ stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.