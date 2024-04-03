PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of PTY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

