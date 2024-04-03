PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

