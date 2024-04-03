PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGP stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 383,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 359,055 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

