PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

