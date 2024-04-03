PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.58.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
