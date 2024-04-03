PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

