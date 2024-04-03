PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

