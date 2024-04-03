PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

