PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PMF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

