PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.