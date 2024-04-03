PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Articles

