Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.65

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 113678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Plains GP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 333,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

