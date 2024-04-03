Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLYM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

PLYM stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 505.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.