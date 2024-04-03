Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %
PLYM stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 505.26%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
