PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $522.23 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $522.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00148322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00016455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

