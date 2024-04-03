Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 2.1%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 278,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 218,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Power Metals Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Power Metals

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.