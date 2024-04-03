Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

