ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $98.19

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.19, but opened at $95.81. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $96.65, with a volume of 36,248 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

