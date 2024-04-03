ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $103.12. Approximately 77,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 370,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.16.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

