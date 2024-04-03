ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th (BATS:UVXY)

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

UVXY stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

