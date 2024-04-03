Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.41

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 8928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Prothena Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after buying an additional 417,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after buying an additional 452,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

