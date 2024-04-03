PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 4,230 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.79.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

