PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.750-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.86.

PVH Stock Down 22.2 %

PVH stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.99%. PVH’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

