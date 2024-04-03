PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $45,911,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

