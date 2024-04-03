Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $43.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.31 million. Analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

