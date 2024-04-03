Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $42.21

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $41.33. Qiagen shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 101,620 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Qiagen by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 257,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 56,901 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.