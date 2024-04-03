Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.11 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.11 and approximately $333.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 98% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.87 or 0.99993880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $613.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

