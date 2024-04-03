Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 3.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 39,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 977,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Qudian Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.66 million, a P/E ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,122,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Qudian by 89,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

