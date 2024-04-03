R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

